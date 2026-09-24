2027-28 FAFSA opens in record time: Here's what you need to know

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The Brief The 2027-28 FAFSA officially opened to all students on September 23, marking the earliest release in the program's history. The new form now takes as little as 15 minutes to complete and delivers results in seconds. The revamped application introduces several new improvements.



The Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) is officially open for the 2027-28 academic year. In a major win for students and their families, the form launched on Wednesday, the earliest release in the program’s history.

What we know:

Traditionally, the FAFSA hasn't opened until October 1. However, the Department of Education has pushed for an expedited timeline to give families and schools ample time to calculate financial aid packages before college decisions must be made.

This year’s launch slightly beat out last year's previous record on September 24, according to The Hill.

15 minutes or less

What they're saying:

The Federal Student Aid office took to X to celebrate the launch, playfully noting, "Bucket hats and flare jeans might be back, but we're leaving the old FAFSA form in the '90s."

While the previous form took over an hour to complete and up to three days to process, the revamped application lets students complete the form in under 15 minutes and receive their results in just seconds.

Revamped application

Dig deeper:

The new application features several key improvements:

Speed: Many families can now complete the form in just 15 minutes, while receiving results in just seconds.

Clearer language: The application removes confusing jargon for an easier read.

Easier renewals: Returning students will face a more straightforward renewal process.

Text invites: Students can now invite "contributors," like parents or spouses, to fill out their portion of the form via text message.

Earnings transparency: Applicants can now see potential earnings outcomes for their schools of choice.

Enhanced security: A state-of-the-art fraud detection system has been implemented to safeguard taxpayer dollars.

What you can do:

With the forms now live, students are encouraged to apply as soon as possible.