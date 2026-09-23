Murder trial against Maryland mother Catherine Hoggle rescheduled for October 2027

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The Brief The trial for Catherine Hoggle was rescheduled for October 2027. Hoggle is accused of killing her two children who went missing in 2014. She was initially ruled not competent to stand trial before an indictment on two counts of murder was secured.



The trial for Catherine Hoggle, a Montgomery County mother accused of killing her two children, was pushed back to October 2027.

What we know:

Hoggle faces two counts of murder in connection with the disappearance of her children, 3-year-old Sarah and 2-year-old Jacob, who went missing on Sept. 7, 2014. Hoggle was the last person seen with the kids before she was found wandering alone in Germantown.

Neither child has ever been found.

The trial was originally scheduled to begin in October 2026, but during a status hearing on Wednesday, the proceedings were pushed back to October 2027.

Hoggle will be allowed to use an insanity defense during her trial. Her attorneys plan to argue that she was suffering from severe mental illness at the time of the children’s disappearance.

Following her initial arrest, Hoggle was treated for mental illness and was ruled not competent to stand trial. She remained under involuntary psychiatric commitment until 2025, when prosecutors said they had new evidence and secured an indictment on two counts of murder.

After her release from commitment, Hoggle was re-arrested. A judge then found her competent to stand trial, ruling that she is able to understand the legal proceedings and participate in her defense.

Her trial is scheduled to begin between October 4 and November 5, 2027.