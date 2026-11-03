Midterm Elections: DC mayoral race Live Results

FOX 5 is tracking live results from the 2026 general election in Washington D.C.

The votes submitted on Nov. 3, 2026, will determine the future of leadership throughout the capital, including contests for mayor, U.S. House and attorney general.

With Mayor Muriel Bowser's decision not to run for re-election, the position has opened to three candidates who will be on the ballot come election day. Janeese Lewis George won the Democratic primary in June and is heavily favored in the overwhelmingly blue city. She will be up against Robert L. Gross of the D.C. Statehood Green party and Rhonda Hamilton, running as an Independent.

FOX 5 DC is your home on Election Night. Bookmark our Election Results page to track in real-time, and tune into our Election Night coverage live right here on fox5dc.com and FOX LOCAL DC as the night unfolds.

D.C. mayoral election results 2026