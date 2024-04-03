2024 solar eclipse: What will it look like over DC and how long will it last?

A historic solar eclipse will be visible in the U.S. in just a few days and many are excited to glimpse the rare event.

The peak spectacle on April 8 will last up to 4 minutes, 28 seconds in the path of total darkness — twice as long as the total solar eclipse that dimmed U.S. skies in 2017 .

While D.C. is not in the path of totality, the sun will be about 87% covered by the moon, so it will still be a sight to see! Here’s what you need to know about the spring extravaganza and when will it peak in D.C.:

US path of totality and interactive map

Click here for NASA's mobile-friendly interactive map

Credit: NASA Eclipse Explorer

2024 total eclipse times: Northeast

April 8 cloud coverage forecast: Northeast map

What time will the solar eclipse be over D.C.?

The D.C. area will not see a total eclipse but a partial one will be visible. Here’s what it’s expected to look like based on NASA’s Eclipse Explorer interactive map.

2:04 P.M.

2:20 P.M.

2:45 P.M.

3:05 P.M.

3:20 P.M.

3:45 P.M.

4:05 P.M.

4:20 P.M.

4:35 P.M.

A total solar eclipse won't pass over a large part of the U.S. again until 2044, so be sure to look up!