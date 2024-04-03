2024 solar eclipse: What will it look like over DC and how long will it last?
WASHINGTON - A historic solar eclipse will be visible in the U.S. in just a few days and many are excited to glimpse the rare event.
The peak spectacle on April 8 will last up to 4 minutes, 28 seconds in the path of total darkness — twice as long as the total solar eclipse that dimmed U.S. skies in 2017.
While D.C. is not in the path of totality, the sun will be about 87% covered by the moon, so it will still be a sight to see! Here’s what you need to know about the spring extravaganza and when will it peak in D.C.:
US path of totality and interactive map
Click here for NASA's mobile-friendly interactive map
Credit: NASA Eclipse Explorer
2024 total eclipse times: Northeast
April 8 cloud coverage forecast: Northeast map
What time will the solar eclipse be over D.C.?
The D.C. area will not see a total eclipse but a partial one will be visible. Here’s what it’s expected to look like based on NASA’s Eclipse Explorer interactive map.
2:04 P.M.
2:20 P.M.
2:45 P.M.
3:05 P.M.
3:20 P.M.
3:45 P.M.
4:05 P.M.
4:20 P.M.
4:35 P.M.
A total solar eclipse won't pass over a large part of the U.S. again until 2044, so be sure to look up!