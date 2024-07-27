2024 Paris Olympics: Maryland native Katie Ledecky earns bronze medal

Maryland native Katie Ledecky won the bronze medal in the women's 400-meter freestyle swimming final on Saturday.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 23: Katie Ledecky of Team USA looks on during a training session in the competition pool at Paris La Defense Arena ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games on July 23, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Katie Ledecky won the bronze in the 400-meter freestyle. Australia's Ariarne Titmus took gold and Canada's Summer McIntosh the silver.

One of the most anticipated races of the Paris Olympics.

Titums won the race in 3 minutes, 57.49 seconds. McIntosh finished in 3:58.37. Ledecky trailed behind the two with a final time of 4:00:86.

Team USA won its first gold of the Games in the men's 4x100-meter freestyle relay. The U.S. women took silver.

Ledecky, 27, of Bethesda, Maryland remains at six individual gold medals in her career, still the most of any female swimmer in Olympic history.

"It’s always good to get a medal for Team USA," Ledecky said. "I want to be a little faster, but I can’t complain with the medal."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.