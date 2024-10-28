2024 election update: Trump heads to Atlanta, Harris in Michigan, latest polls

Following Donald Trump's prominent but controversial rally at Madison Square Garden, both he and Democratic challenger Kamala Harris are in swing states Monday, entering their final campaigning sprint before Election Day next week.

And new polls show an even tighter race between Trump and Harris, while a famous presidential predictor is confidently standing by his pick on which one of the candidates will win.

As America prepares to pick a new president – and Tri-State residents choose how to fill out their own ballots – we dive into the latest national and local election news, polls, campaign trail stops, maps and more.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 5, 8 days from today.





About 4 in 10 registered U.S. voters are "extremely" or "very" concerned about violent attempts to overturn the results after the 2024 election, according to a new AP-NORC poll. (Oct. 28)

Allan Lichtman, a historian and professor at American University known for accurately predicting presidential elections, is standing by his call that Vice President Kamala Harris will win the 2024 election. (Oct. 28)

A new poll on Monday from TPP Insights has Kamala Harris and Donald Trump tied at 48%, with a margin of error of 2.7 percentage points. (Oct. 28)

An edge for Harris?: CBS/YouGov released a poll on Sunday showing Harris leading Trump 50% to 49% with a margin of 2.6 percentage points. Harris also has a slight lead over Trump 51% to 47% among registered voters in a poll from ABC News/Ipsos released Sunday. (Oct. 28)

Vice President Kamala Harris: The Democratic nominee is making several campaign stops in Michigan, including a rally with singer-songwriter Maggie Rogers.

Democratic presidential nominee, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a campaign rally at The Alan Horwitz "Sixth Man" Center on October 27, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Former President Donald Trump: The Republican nominee plans to hold a rally in Atlanta.

Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at Madison Square Garden on October 27, 2024 in New York City. Trump closed out his weekend of campaigning in New York City with a guest list of speakers t Expand

It will take 270 electoral votes to win the 2024 presidential election. Click states on this interactive map to create your own 2024 election forecast. Create a specific match-up by clicking the party and/or names near the electoral vote counter. Source: 270toWin.

