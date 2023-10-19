20-year-old killed in Frederick Co. crash; 2nd deadly collision near same intersection in 2 weeks

Deputies say a man was killed Wednesday after a vehicle crash in Frederick County near the same intersection where another man died in a collision less than two weeks before.

The crash was reported just after 1:35 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Buckeystown Pike and Executive Way.

Authorities say 20-year-old Sotir Markoff was behind the wheel when he and another vehicle collided. Markoff was flown to Shock Trauma in Baltimore where he later died. The passenger suffered serious injuries.

The driver and passenger from the second vehicle were taken to Frederick Health Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators do not believe impairment or speed were factors in the crash.

"This is now the second crash with a fatality in this vicinity in the last two weeks," said FCSO Corporal Nathan Rector, Traffic Unit team member in a statement. "With new traffic patterns, expansion of the lanes, and increasing traffic volumes on Route 85, we remind drivers to pay attention to all traffic signals, signs, and the rules of the road."

On Oct. 5, a two-vehicle crash on Buckeystown Pike and the nearby entrance to the Westview Shopping Center left 76-year-old Darlene Grantham dead.