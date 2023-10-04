2-year-old murdered, mother's boyfriend arrested and charged in Prince George's County

An adult man has been arrested and charged for the murder of a two-year-old in his care in Prince George's County.

The suspect has been identified as 38-year-old Kevin Robinson of District Heights. Police say he is accused of killing two-year-old Nychelle Pettus, Robinson is in a relationship with the victim’s mother. They all lived together in the same residence in District Heights.

Officers responded to an apartment in the 2100 block of County Road in the unincorporated section of District Heights on May 27 around 10:50 p.m. Pettus was located inside the home unresponsive. She was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The toddler's death was later ruled a homicide. The cause of her death was traumatic head injuries.

According to police, Robinson had sole care and custody of the victim when her fatal injuries occurred. He is charged with second-degree murder, child abuse resulting in death, and related charges.

Anyone with information relevant to this investigation is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 301-516-2512.