2-year-old 'Journey' and her parents are on a mission to visit every national park

One couple and their two-year-old daughter Journey are on a mission to see all 63 national parks in the country - and they've already visited 45 of them.

"Going to a national park, you're not, you know, checking your phones. You're not on social media. You're not watching TV. You're experiencing life before all of that happened in its state of you know being untouched," said Journey's mom Valerie Castillo.

Eric and Valerie Castillo says that Journey's name "says it all."

"She is Journey and she's on a journey to visit all 63 U.S. national parks. By the time she was one, we wanted to get to 21 national parks, and by the time she was two get to 42, and then by the time she's three get to 63," said Valerie. "There's not enough national parks."

"It's a great experience, but just seeing her grow in the National Parks has been my best experience," said Eric Castillo. "It is just kind of showing us that it is leading to something different and we're excited to see where it goes with her."

Eric says that traveling to the national parks is about "bonding" as a family.

"I like after we're done with the National Park, and we can actually be together in our hotel and kind of like, take it all in and look at our pictures," said Eric.