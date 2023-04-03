2-year-old involved in parental kidnapping, last seen with father in Southeast

DC Police are asking for the public's help locating a 2-year-old involved in a parental kidnapping in Southeast.

Keondre Smith was last seen in the 400 block of Chesapeake St. SE on Monday morning around midnight.

He was last seen leaving the location with his father Alvin Young who was driving a black Chevy Tahoe with unknown paper tags. The car has side and rear end damage.

Keondre is described as a Black male, 3 feet tall, 30 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a blue and white shirt, blue jeans and black shoes.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call (202) 727-9099.