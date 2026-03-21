2 women shot in Prince George's County, police searching for shooter.

The Brief Two women were shot in Oxon Hill in Prince George's County on Saturday. Both women were hospitalized. Police are searching for the suspected shooter.



Police are searching for the person who shot two women in broad daylight in a Prince George's County neighborhood Saturday afternoon.

Oxon Hill shooting

What we know:

The shooting happened shortly before 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 21, near Neptune Avenue and Audrey Lane in Oxon Hill. When officers got to the area, they found two women who had been shot.

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Paramedics took both women to the hospital in stable condition.

What they're saying:

FOX 5 spoke to one man who said he reported the shooting to police.

"I heard six gunshots," said Mark Talbott, who works nearby. "I ran immediately out the door where the dumpster is, and I looked over, and I saw a young lady lying on the ground and a gentleman standing over top of her, and he was just looking down at her. At that point, I ran back inside and dialed 911."

Police searching for suspect

What we don't know:

Police are still looking for the suspected shooter and asked anyone with information about the shooting to contact them.