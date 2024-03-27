2 women injured in shooting near Springfield day care, suspect on the run

A shooting near a northern Virginia day care left two women injured Wednesday, and now police are searching for the shooter.

According to the Fairfax County Police Department, both women have been taken to local hospitals with what they described as "non-life threatening" wounds.

Officers are currently at the scene of the shooting in Springfield on the 8500 block of Bauer Drive.

The suspect has been described as a Hispanic man in his 40s. He was last seen wearing a hat and a black shirt. Detectives believe he may be traveling in a green Dodge Ram with Virginia tags that read TSX5565.

