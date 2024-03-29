2 women arrested for shoplifting spree in downtown Frederick

Frederick Police have arrested two women for a shoplifting spree in downtown Frederick.

Officers responded to a reported theft in the unit block of E Patrick Street in Maryland on March 27, at approximately 6:05 p.m.

According to officers, witnesses provided descriptions of the suspects that matched two women involved in an earlier theft case handled by officers in the same vicinity.

Officers say a neighboring business contacted the store, suspecting the individuals of theft. Surveillance footage was used by officers to confirm the suspects' involvement in the theft. While patrolling the vicinity of N Market St and E Church St, officers observed the suspects driving northbound and conducted a traffic stop.

The driver, later identified as Mirela Sardaru from California, and the passenger, identified by her Italian passport as Melinsa Stefan, were detained for a theft investigation. Officers discovered evidence of stolen merchandise during a vehicle search.

Sardaru and Stefan were charged with multiple theft and conspiracy theft offenses.