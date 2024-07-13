2 vehicle collision shuts down roads in Fairfax County, leaves 1 man in life-threatening condition
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - A two-vehicle collision shut down two roads in Fairfax County and left one man in a life-threatening condition.
Fairfax County Police remain on the scene of a two-vehicle collision on Old Yates Ford Road and Henderson Road in Clifton, Virginia. Police say one driver and one passenger were taken to a nearby hospital for medical attention. The passenger in one of the vehicles, an adult man, is in a life-threatening condition.
According to police, Henderson Road and Old Yates Ford Road will remain closed for an extended period of time. Drivers are advised to use an alternate route.