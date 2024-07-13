Expand / Collapse search

2 vehicle collision shuts down roads in Fairfax County, leaves 1 man in life-threatening condition

By
Published  July 13, 2024 11:37am EDT
Traffic
FOX 5 DC

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - A two-vehicle collision shut down two roads in Fairfax County and left one man in a life-threatening condition. 

Fairfax County Police remain on the scene of a two-vehicle collision on Old Yates Ford Road and Henderson Road in Clifton, Virginia. Police say one driver and one passenger were taken to a nearby hospital for medical attention. The passenger in one of the vehicles, an adult man, is in a life-threatening condition. 

Related

Two more men charged in Manassas Mall shooting
article

Two more men charged in Manassas Mall shooting

A 22-year-old man has been charged and taken into custody in connection to a shooting at Manassas Mall earlier this week. A second suspect is wanted by police. 

According to police, Henderson Road and Old Yates Ford Road will remain closed for an extended period of time. Drivers are advised to use an alternate route. 