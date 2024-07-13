2 vehicle collision shuts down roads in Fairfax County, leaves 1 man in life-threatening condition

A two-vehicle collision shut down two roads in Fairfax County and left one man in a life-threatening condition.

Fairfax County Police remain on the scene of a two-vehicle collision on Old Yates Ford Road and Henderson Road in Clifton, Virginia. Police say one driver and one passenger were taken to a nearby hospital for medical attention. The passenger in one of the vehicles, an adult man, is in a life-threatening condition.

Related article

According to police, Henderson Road and Old Yates Ford Road will remain closed for an extended period of time. Drivers are advised to use an alternate route.