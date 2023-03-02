2 teens shot, 1 killed in quiet Upper Marlboro neighborhood

A pair of teenage boys were shot Thursday night in a quiet townhome community in Prince George's County. One of them is now dead, according to police.

Detectives from the Prince George's County Police Department said the double shooting occurred at the 9600 block of Parkstone Drive in the Westphalia Town Center neighborhood of Upper Marlboro.

Around 8:40 p.m. officers responded to the neighborhood for the report of a shooting. Once they arrived, they located two teenage boys in the street suffering from gunshot wounds.

One of the teens was pronounced dead at the scene by officials and the other victim was taken to a local hospital where he's recovering.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.




