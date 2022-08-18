2 teens arrested, charged in December homicide in Rockville

Authorities have arrested two teens they say killed a man and left two others injured in a triple shooting in Rockville in December of last year.

Police say 16-year-old Maynor Josue Bonilla-Flores and 18-year-old Cesar De-La-O-Rodriguez are behind bars in connection with the shooting.

The killing happened on December 19 in the 13000 block of Ashby Road. Police say Bonilla-Flores and De-La-O-Rodriguez opened fire striking three people. Two of those injured suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. The third person, 22-year-old, Danis Alcides Salgado-Mata, was shot in the upper body and later died at the hospital.

Cesar De-La-O-Rodriguez (Montgomery County Police) Expand

Bonilla-Flores faces first-degree murder and two counts of attempted first-degree murder. Police say he was already in custody for a previous incident when the arrest warrant was issued.

De-La-O-Rodriguez also faces first-degree murder and two counts of attempted first-degree murder and was arrested August 17.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call police at 240-773-5070.