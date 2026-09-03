15-year-old student facing charges after alleged weapon incident at Magruder High School, police say
ROCKVILLE, Md. - Montgomery County police say a 15‑year‑old student is facing assault and possession of a dangerous weapon on school property charges after two separate incidents were reported at Magruder High School on Thursday.
Police initially took two students into custody after weapons incidents were reported around 9:20 a.m. The school was placed on a hold status and was cleared about an hour later.
Investigators say one student was found in possession of a knife and a second student was found in possession of a BB gun.
No injuries were reported.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Montgomery County Police Dept.