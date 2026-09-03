15-year-old student facing charges after alleged weapon incident at Magruder High School, police say

Montgomery County police say a 15‑year‑old student is facing assault and possession of a dangerous weapon on school property charges after two separate incidents were reported at Magruder High School on Thursday.

The Brief A teen student is facing assault and dangerous weapon charges after incidents at Magruder High School. Police took two students into custody after weapons incidents were reported around 9:20 a.m. Investigators say one student had a knife and another had a BB gun, and no injuries were reported.



Police initially took two students into custody after weapons incidents were reported around 9:20 a.m. The school was placed on a hold status and was cleared about an hour later.

Investigators say one student was found in possession of a knife and a second student was found in possession of a BB gun.

No injuries were reported.