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15-year-old student facing charges after alleged weapon incident at Magruder High School, police say

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News
Updated September 3, 2026 10:38 AM EDT Published September 3, 2026 9:43 AM EDT

ROCKVILLE, Md. - Montgomery County police say a 15‑year‑old student is facing assault and possession of a dangerous weapon on school property charges after two separate incidents were reported at Magruder High School on Thursday.

The Brief

    • A teen student is facing assault and dangerous weapon charges after incidents at Magruder High School.
    • Police took two students into custody after weapons incidents were reported around 9:20 a.m.
    • Investigators say one student had a knife and another had a BB gun, and no injuries were reported.

Police initially took two students into custody after weapons incidents were reported around 9:20 a.m. The school was placed on a hold status and was cleared about an hour later.

Investigators say one student was found in possession of a knife and a second student was found in possession of a BB gun.

No injuries were reported.

The Source: Information in this article comes from the Montgomery County Police Dept.

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