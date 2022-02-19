A skydiving instructor has died, and a skydiving student remains in serious condition after their parachutes failed to deploy mid-jump in Waller, just northeast of Houston, Saturday.

Based on preliminary information from Waller County Sheriff Troy Guidry, it happened around 12:15 p.m. at Skydive Houston in the 15500 block of Plain View Dr. That's where the sheriff says a male skydiving instructor and a female customer did a tandem jump.

Sadly, however, their parachutes failed to deploy, and they crashed in the 1600 block of Kitty Hawk Dr.

Officials say both were rushed to the hospital in serious condition. However, as of Sunday afternoon, Sheriff Guidry confirmed the instructor succumbed to his injuries.

Skydive Houston says jump operations are currently suspended pending investigations by local law enforcement and the FAA.

In a Facebook post, Skydive Houston wrote:

"Skydive Houston has an excellent safety record, and significant injuries associated with tandem skydiving are extremely rare. Over the past ten years, the United States Parachute Association has recorded one student fatality per 500,000 jumps, on average. Further information containing statistics on the safety of the sport of skydiving can be found here: https://uspa.org/Discover/FAQs/Safety

"Skydive Houston, along with the greater skydiving community at large, is deeply saddened by the loss of our tandem instructor and friend. Our sincerest condolences are extended to his friends and family. We continue to pray for a full recovery for the injured tandem student."