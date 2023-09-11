Authorities say two people are dead after a double shooting late Sunday night in Prince George's County.

The shootings were reported around 11:10 p.m. in the 5500 block of Livingston Terrace in Oxon Hill.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ 2 shot, killed in Oxon Hill

Police say when they arrived, they found a man inside a vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A second male was found nearby with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No suspects or motives have been identified. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-866-411-TIPS.