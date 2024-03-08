2 shot after argument in Wheaton

Authorities are investigating after two people were wounded in an early morning shooting in Wheaton.

Police in Montgomery County were called to Price Avenue and Fern Street around 12:50 a.m. where two male victims were found with gunshot wounds.

Officers believe the victims were involved in an argument with a suspect who pulled a gun and opened fire.

Both victims were transported to a nearby hospital. The conditions of the victims are not known.

The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 301-279-8000.