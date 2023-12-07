Police continue to search for two pickpocketers who stole two wallets in Bethesda.

2 pickpocketing suspects steal 2 credit cards from victims in Bethesda

Officers have released photographs of two suspects and are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying them.

The victim contacted police on Thursday, September 21, after receiving multiple alerts that her credit card was being fraudulently used at multiple stores. When she checked her purse, she noticed that her wallet was missing.

It was later learned that the suspects stole the victim’s wallet at the Piccoli Piatti Pizzeria in the 10200 block of Old Georgetown Rd. Police say on the same date, the suspects stole another victim’s wallet at the Fish Taco in the 10300 block of Old Georgetown Rd.



The first suspect is described as a white female, wearing sunglasses, a purple t-shirt, black zip-up sweatshirt, white and red Nike sneakers, carrying a black purse. She was also seen wearing a bright blue shirt with the word ‘NASA’ written on the front, a black hoodie, white and red Nike sneakers, carrying a black purse.

The second suspect is described as a Black male, wearing a black baseball hat, sunglasses, a grey tracksuit, with a white t-shirt underneath and black Nike sneakers. He was also seen wearing an Eagles baseball hat, sunglasses, a white t-shirt, black pants, and black shoes.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact police.