2 men shot, killed in separate Southeast DC shootings: police

article

An investigation is underway after two men were killed in separate shootings in Southeast D.C. on Friday, according to police.

The Metropolitan Police Department said the first incident happened around 2:57 a.m. in the 1700 block of Minnesota Avenue.

Officers arrived at the scene to find a man, 42-year-old Thomas Goodman, of Southeast, D.C., who had been shot.

The victim was transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

The second shooting happened around 5:52 p.m. in the 1900 block of 18th Street, not far from the Anacostia Neighborhood Library.

Once officers arrived at the scene they found a man who had been shot. He was later pronounced dead by officials.

The victim was identified by investigators as Melvin Henderson, 27, of Southeast, D.C.

Police have not released a lookout for suspects or indicated a possible motive in either shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 202-727-9099 or send a text message tip to 50411.

A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in each case.