2 men shot, killed in separate Southeast DC shootings: police
WASHINGTON - An investigation is underway after two men were killed in separate shootings in Southeast D.C. on Friday, according to police.
The Metropolitan Police Department said the first incident happened around 2:57 a.m. in the 1700 block of Minnesota Avenue.
Officers arrived at the scene to find a man, 42-year-old Thomas Goodman, of Southeast, D.C., who had been shot.
The victim was transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
The second shooting happened around 5:52 p.m. in the 1900 block of 18th Street, not far from the Anacostia Neighborhood Library.
Once officers arrived at the scene they found a man who had been shot. He was later pronounced dead by officials.
The victim was identified by investigators as Melvin Henderson, 27, of Southeast, D.C.
Police have not released a lookout for suspects or indicated a possible motive in either shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 202-727-9099 or send a text message tip to 50411.
A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in each case.