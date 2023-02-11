Expand / Collapse search

2 men shot, killed in separate Southeast DC shootings: police

WASHINGTON - An investigation is underway after two men were killed in separate shootings in Southeast D.C. on Friday, according to police.

The Metropolitan Police Department said the first incident happened around 2:57 a.m. in the 1700 block of Minnesota Avenue.

Officers arrived at the scene to find a man, 42-year-old Thomas Goodman, of Southeast, D.C., who had been shot.

The victim was transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The second shooting happened around 5:52 p.m. in the 1900 block of 18th Street, not far from the Anacostia Neighborhood Library.

Once officers arrived at the scene they found a man who had been shot. He was later pronounced dead by officials.

The victim was identified by investigators as Melvin Henderson, 27, of Southeast, D.C.

Police have not released a lookout for suspects or indicated a possible motive in either shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 202-727-9099 or send a text message tip to 50411.

A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in each case.