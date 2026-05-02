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2 men critically injured in Brandywine industrial accident

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Published  May 2, 2026 12:34pm EDT
Montgomery County
FOX 5 DC
article

Prince George’s County Police 

The Brief

    • Two men were seriously hurt in an industrial accident in Brandywine, officials said.
    • Both victims were transported to a hospital in critical condition.
    • Police are investigating what led up to the incident.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - Two men are in critical condition after an industrial accident Saturday morning in Prince George’s County, according to officials.

What we know:

The incident happened around 9:28 a.m. in the 14900 block of Elion Way in Brandywine.

Prince George’s County Fire and EMS said crews responded to the scene and transported two adult men to a hospital.

Both victims were listed in critical condition.

What we don't know:

Officials have not said what caused the industrial accident.

No additional details about the victims have been released.

What's next:

Prince George’s County police are investigating the incident.

The Source: This article was written using information from Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department.

Montgomery County