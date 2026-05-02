2 men critically injured in Brandywine industrial accident

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The Brief Two men were seriously hurt in an industrial accident in Brandywine, officials said. Both victims were transported to a hospital in critical condition. Police are investigating what led up to the incident.



Two men are in critical condition after an industrial accident Saturday morning in Prince George’s County, according to officials.

What we know:

The incident happened around 9:28 a.m. in the 14900 block of Elion Way in Brandywine.

Prince George’s County Fire and EMS said crews responded to the scene and transported two adult men to a hospital.

Both victims were listed in critical condition.

What we don't know:

Officials have not said what caused the industrial accident.

No additional details about the victims have been released.

What's next:

Prince George’s County police are investigating the incident.