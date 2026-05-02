2 men critically injured in Brandywine industrial accident
article
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - Two men are in critical condition after an industrial accident Saturday morning in Prince George’s County, according to officials.
What we know:
The incident happened around 9:28 a.m. in the 14900 block of Elion Way in Brandywine.
Prince George’s County Fire and EMS said crews responded to the scene and transported two adult men to a hospital.
Both victims were listed in critical condition.
What we don't know:
Officials have not said what caused the industrial accident.
No additional details about the victims have been released.
What's next:
Prince George’s County police are investigating the incident.
The Source: This article was written using information from Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department.