2 men arrested after racial slurs found in University of Maryland dorm

Campus police believe they've caught the men responsible for a couple of hate bias incidents that occurred inside a University of Maryland dormitory last year.

The University of Maryland Police Department Criminal Investigations Unit has charged two men, 22-year-old Hayden Pritchard and 21-year-old Sergio Delgado, in connection with the crimes at La Plata Hall on April 29, 2023.

Pritchard and Delgado are accused of writing racial slurs against the Black community on the eighth floor of the residence hall and defacing school property.

(L) Hayden Drew Pritchard, 22, of Chula Vista, CA, (R) Sergio Pimentel Delgado, 21, of Baldwin Park, CA. Photo via University of Maryland Police Department

At the time, UMPD officials said a Residence Life employee reached out to police about the racial slurs being found inside the dorm.

That same day, around 1:45 p.m., additional slurs were discovered along with an antisemitic symbol.

Featured article

Several days later, on May 2, someone scribbled a racial slur against the Black community on a chair in the lounge area.

Shortly after the incidents were reported and investigated, the university sent students an email addressing what took place in the residence hall.

By reviewing video footage, and following up on leads, UMPD said its detectives were able to identify the suspects involved and bring charges.