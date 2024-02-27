2 Maryland residents hit big, winning $1 million each on scratch-offs

There are two new millionaires in Maryland after they hit big on scratch-offs, both bought at stores in Laurel last week.

One of the tickets, a $1 Million Royale scratch-off, was purchased at the Giant grocery store on Fairlawn Street. The other was a 100X The Cash bought at a 24/7 Convenience Store on Old Sandy Spring Road.

Winners have to redeem their tickets at the Maryland Lottery Claims Center in Baltimore, by appointment.

Five players won prizes of $100,000 or more in Baltimore, Elkton, Hyattsville, Pasadena and Waldorf. In all, 29 Maryland Lottery tickets worth $10,000 or more were purchased or claimed in the week ending Feb. 25.

The Mega Millions jackpot increased to $563 million over the weekend because no one matched all six number but two players in in Elkridge and Oxon Hill matched four white balls plus the Mega Ball to win $10,000.

The next Mega Millions drawing is Feb. 27.