2 injured after early morning fire in Prince George's County

By and FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Prince George's County
Two people are hurt after an early morning fire in Prince George's County.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Two people were injured after an early morning fire in Prince George's County on Friday.

The Prince George's County Fire Department responded to a multifamily structure in the 6800 block of Riverdale Rd in Lanham around 1:55 a.m. Crews found fire showing on the second floor.

The fire extended to the roof and a third alarm was initiated.

Two people were transported to the hospital for evaluation with minor injuries. The number of people displaced is unknown at this time.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.