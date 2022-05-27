2 injured after early morning fire in Prince George's County

Two people were injured after an early morning fire in Prince George's County on Friday.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The Prince George's County Fire Department responded to a multifamily structure in the 6800 block of Riverdale Rd in Lanham around 1:55 a.m. Crews found fire showing on the second floor.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ PHOTO: PGFD

The fire extended to the roof and a third alarm was initiated.

Two people were transported to the hospital for evaluation with minor injuries. The number of people displaced is unknown at this time.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE

Advertisement

The cause of the fire is under investigation.