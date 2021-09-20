2 hurt after falling from 2nd floor balcony in Montgomery County
CLARKSVILLE, Md. - Authorities say two people were hurt after falling from a second floor balcony Monday.
The incident happened around 8 a.m. on Cypress Spring Road in the Clarksburg area of Montgomery County.
Officials say both were adults. The Maryland State Police medevac chopper flew one of the victims to a local trauma center and the second was taken by ground. It is unclear how the two fell.
