2 hurt after falling from 2nd floor balcony in Montgomery County

Authorities say two people were hurt after falling from a second floor balcony Monday.

The incident happened around 8 a.m. on Cypress Spring Road in the Clarksburg area of Montgomery County.

Officials say both were adults. The Maryland State Police medevac chopper flew one of the victims to a local trauma center and the second was taken by ground. It is unclear how the two fell.