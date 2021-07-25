2 dead after triple shooting in Northwest DC

D.C police are searching for a killer after a triple shooting in Northwest Sunday afternoon.

It happened around 3:38 p.m. in an apartment building courtyard on Q Street near 1st Street in the Truxton Circle neighborhood.

Two men were killed and police say a third shooting victim walked into a local hospital with injuries that aren't life threatening.

No arrests have been made. Officials have identified the two killed as 22 year-old Jovan Hill Jr., and 19 year-old Tariq Riley both of Northwest, D.C.

Police say they're looking for a man in his 20's who left the scene in a Silver Chevy Cobalt with tinted windows, no front tag, and a Maryland tag in the back.

Jeffrey Dunn, who's lived in the area for 43 years, said he remembers how bad crime was in the 80's. He said it had gotten far better until recently.

"People are afraid to sit on their porches," said Dunn. "People are afraid to come out to go to the grocery store."

ANC commissioner Karla Lewis said she's heard from neighbors who want more police patrolling the area and says she's been begging the city for that. When asked, she said she doesn't agree with those who want fewer police on the streets.

"I myself, I don't feel like we should defund the police," said Lewis. "We need the police. We need the protection of the police. But we also need the other services."

She cited mental and behavioral health services as well as more jobs.

FOX 5's Lindsay Watts was first to report that Chief Robert Contee is making a big change to the way officers patrol.

Instead of fixed posts, where officers are assigned to one specific place, they'll be on the move throughout the shift in what Contee described as "intelligence led" patrolling.

"Following data to target to where crime occurs and those that are most likely to be involved in violent crime," Contee said.

In an internal video, Contee said change is needed because the force is shrinking with 200 fewer officers than last year, and 100 more expected to be gone by 2022.

Dunn said he does see police in the neighborhood checking on people. He said he does what he can himself, planning neighborhood block parties and working with violence interrupters, but it's not enough until more people join.

"Let's get this act together. Let's clean this up. Get these guns out of these kids hands," said Dunn.