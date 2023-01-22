2 dead, 4 firefighters hurt after fire in Prince George's County senior care facility

Two people are dead, and four firefighters injured, after a fire broke out on Saturday night at a senior care facility in Prince George's County.

The Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department said crews responded to the fire around 10:04 p.m. at Family Plus Assisted Living 2 in the 5700 block of Center Drive in Temple Hills.

Initial reports said people were trapped inside the residential care home as it was burning.

Once crews arrived at the scene, they found the one-story home with flames showing on the exterior.

(PHOTO: Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department)

The fire took about an hour to put out.

After the fire was extinguished crews found two adults dead inside the facility.

Neither of the victims were identified.

(PHOTO: Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department)

Fire officials said three firefighters were injured while battling the flames.

They were transported to area hospitals for treatment.

Two residents from the home were left displaced after the incident.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. However, officials from the Prince George's Fire Department said Family Plus Assisted Living 2 was last inspected in March 2022, and everything was compliant.