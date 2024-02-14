Expand / Collapse search

2 dead, 1 hurt in shooting at DC carryout

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Updated February 15, 2024 6:57AM
Washington, D.C.
WASHINGTON - D.C. police say two people are dead, and one person was wounded after a shooting at a Chinese food carryout restaurant in northeast Washington.

The shooting was reported just after 9:15 p.m. Wednesday inside the Yeung Fong Carryout in the 1700 block of North Capitol Street.

Two men were found with gunshot wounds when officers arrived. They were taken to the hospital where they later died. A third man walked into a nearby hospital with gunshot wound later that night. That person remains hospitalized.

Image 1 of 2

 

An employee who works at Yeung Fong Carryout told FOX 5 she heard more than 10 shots fired inside the restaurant. Images from inside the carryout showed blood on the floor of the restaurant.

Assistant Chief of Patrol Services South Ramey J. Kyle said the shooting remains under investigation. No suspects or motives have been identified at this time. 

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates. 