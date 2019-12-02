2 children in serious condition after being thrown from burning building in DC

article

Two children were taken to a local hospital in “serious condition” after they were thrown from a burning building in Southwest D.C. Monday night.

The children's grandmother threw the children away from the flames, and they were caught by a "Good Samaritan," fire officials say.

Officials say the fire broke out in the 4400 block of King Avenue, Southwest at 7:53 p.m.

When they arrived, firefighters were confronted with heavy flames in a second-floor apartment.

The fire in the four-story apartment building has since been knocked down.

Aside from the children, no other injuries were reported.

They say displacements are expected.

