19-year-old shot, killed in Southeast DC

A fatal shooting in Southeast, D.C. left one teen dead.

The Metropolitan Police Department continues to investigate a fatal shooting that occurred on Saturday, May 25, at approximately 12:40 a.m.

Officers say they responded to the 1300 block of Congress Street, Southeast for the report of sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, officers located the victim suffering from multiple gunshot injuries.

D.C. Fire and EMS responded to the scene and after finding no signs of life, the victim was pronounced dead.



The victim has been identified as 19-year-old Naheem Worley of Upper Marlboro, MD.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact police.

