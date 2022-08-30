19-year-old DC man arrested in California for 2020 murder: police

Authorities say a 19-year-old man was arrested in California Monday for allegedly shooting two people and killing a third in Washington, D.C. in 2020.

Officers say 19-year-old Dreaun Young was located and arrested in Hollywood by members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force and the Los Angeles Police Department.

Investigators say on August 6, 2020 Young opened fire striking two men and a juvenile in the 600 block of 46th Place. Police say 26-year-old Michael Brittingham died from his injuries. A second man and a juvenile both suffered gunshot wounds.

Young was wanted on a D.C. Superior Court arrest warrant charging him as an adult with second degree murder while armed.