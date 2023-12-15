18-year-old robs victim at gunpoint during failed electronic merchandise sale in Wheaton

Montgomery County Police are investigating an armed robbery during a meet-up to make a sale of electronic merchandise in Wheaton.

Police say the incident occurred on Sunday, November 26, in the 11400 block of Amherst Avenue. Detectives have released surveillance video of the suspect and are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying him.

Man robs victim at gunpoint during failed electronic merchandise sale

According to police, the victim and suspect arranged to meet at the location to make a sale of electronic merchandise. When the suspect was unable to produce the cash needed, the victim began to leave the scene.

The suspect then approached the victim, displayed a black handgun and demanded the electronics. The victim complied with the suspect’s demands. The suspect then left the scene with the stolen electronics.



Authorities say the suspect is described as a light-skin Black male, approximately 18-years-old and 5-feet, 8-inches tall. The suspect has freckles, black hair, was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, dark pants, and Yeezy Boost 700 Wave shoes.