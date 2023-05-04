18-year-old helps save man at Wootton High School: 'CPR is instrumental'

A Montgomery County family is crediting three people with saving a life.

The three: A teacher at Wootton High School, an emergency room doctor and the 18-year-old student government president who just so happens to be a trained EMT.

Vivek Majumdar wanted to support his friends on the Lacrosse team during their senior night on Monday.

He was standing here on the field when someone came out of the Wootton Stadium bathroom screaming for help.

Majumdar and a parent, who just so happens to be an ER doctor, ran into the bathroom and took over.

Majumdar says the pair knew what to do—chest compression and getting a defibrillator.

The teacher helped get the defibrillator.

The man eventually got a pulse and was taken to a nearby hospital.

"I couldn’t be more thankful to be in the position that I was in. Very much a right place right time scenario, but I’m confident that anyone who would have been in my position with the level of training that I have would have done the same thing. So I couldn’t be more thankful to have been there when I was," Majumdar said.

Majumdar, the son of two physicians, says this was his training and he sprang into action, and he’s encouraging others to learn CPR.

"CPR is instrumental in giving someone a chance at life. There’s no debating that had we not begun compressions and the CPR process when we did, the outcome could have been very different, so absolutely," Majumdar said.

The family of the man who collapsed is grateful the right people were there to know what to do, calling them heroes.

Craig Lazar is the chief of the Rockville Volunteer Fire Department where Majumdar has been a member for two years, going through hundreds of hours of training.

Lazar says he wasn’t surprised by Majumdar’s actions, adding he’s had hundreds of hours of training in his two years with the department.

"I was very proud of him. It was expected. I know the kind of training he gets, and I know how he is. He’s a very cool guy, and I know he performed exactly as we expected him to.

Montgomery County Schools has a plan where representatives are here in case something like this happens, which contributed to a successful resolution here as the man recovers in an area hospital.