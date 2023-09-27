17th St closed near National Mall for levee test

Part of 17th Street will be closed throughout the day on Wednesday, according to the National Park Service.

The street is closed between Constitution Ave and Independence Ave from 5:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

The closure is to perform an annual test of the 17th Street levee. In the event of a major flood, the levee would protect the buildings north of Constitution Avenue, according to NPS.

The levee test is a requirement of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, in order to make sure the levee closure works properly in the event of high water.