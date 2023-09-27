Expand / Collapse search

17th St closed near National Mall for levee test

Washington, D.C.
WASHINGTON - Part of 17th Street will be closed throughout the day on Wednesday, according to the National Park Service. 

The street is closed between Constitution Ave and Independence Ave from 5:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. 

The closure is to perform an annual test of the 17th Street levee. In the event of a major flood, the levee would protect the buildings north of Constitution Avenue, according to NPS. 

The levee test is a requirement of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, in order to make sure the levee closure works properly in the event of high water. 

