17-year-old sledgehammer carjacking suspect arrested after crashing into 3 vehicles

A sledgehammer-wielding 17-year-old is in custody after he allegedly crashed into three parked vehicles following a carjacking in Annapolis early Thursday morning.

The victim – who was also a 17-year-old male – told police that he’d gone to the location off of Spa Road to meet a female.

When he arrived, the victim encountered the suspect, who was holding a sledgehammer.

The suspect reportedly told the victim that he had a handgun, and threatened to kill him.

The victim ran away, dropping his keys, and the suspect sped away down Spa Road in his vehicle.

An officer saw the speeding vehicle, and turned on his emergency lights.

At that point, the suspect reportedly drove off the road and struck a wall in front of the Bay Shore Landing Apartments in the 900 block of Spa Road, before crashing into three more vehicles in the lot.

Police have not identified the suspect at this point, saying he will be identified once he is charged as an adult.

Advertisement

They did indicated that he is an Annapolis resident.