Traffic stop in Maryland ends with 2 suspects arrested for illegal possession of loaded firearms

Charles County Police continue to investigate a traffic stop that led to the arrest of two suspects for the illegal possession of two loaded firearms.

During a traffic stop on November 9 at 9:45 p.m., in the area of Strauss Avenue and Blair Road, police discovered a driver that did not possess a driver’s license. Further investigation revealed two of the occupants in the car were in possession of loaded firearms.

According to police, one passenger, 21-year-old, Isaiah Jordan, of Bryans Road, M.d., had a firearm in his waistband and another occupant, age 17, had a firearm in his pocket. Both suspects were arrested.

Police say the 17-year-old was charged as an adult. They were charged with transporting a loaded firearm in a vehicle, possession of a loaded firearm on person and other related charges. Jordan and the 17-year-old are currently being held at the Charles County Detention Center without bond.