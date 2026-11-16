The Brief A student was hospitalized after a fight at Park View High School. Deputies responded to the school around 1 p.m. for the report of an unconscious male student. In a letter sent to the community, the school's principal said several students were involved in the altercation.



A student was taken to a hospital with serious injuries after a fight at Park View High School in Loudoun County on Monday, according to the sheriff’s office.

What we know:

Deputies were called to the school around 1 p.m. for the report of an unconscious male student. They determined that a physical altercation occurred.

In a letter sent to the school community, Principal Dr. Jason Jefferson said several students were involved in the altercation. The school was placed on hold status while staff members intervened to de-escalate the fight.

The letter confirmed that the parents of the hospitalized student were notified of the situation.

"The situation will be addressed in accordance with School Board policies and the guidelines laid out in the Student Rights and Responsibilities document that we all acknowledged at the beginning of the school year," Dr. Jefferson said. "Because this incident may result in disciplinary consequences, I cannot provide any further information."

According to the letter, a mental health team is available to support students.

The investigation into the altercation is ongoing, according to the sheriff’s office.