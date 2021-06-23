17 indicted in multi-state investigation into drug trafficking, racketeering, murder

The Alexandria Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office says 17 people have been indicted by a Grand Jury and arrested on charges related to a complex drug trafficking organization that was allegedly responsible for the sale of large amounts of marijuana in the DMV.

Officials also say that on Nov. 7, 2020 a member of the organization murdered Yousef Omar. The homicide occurred in the 4800 block of West Braddock Road in Alexandria. They believe it was done to protect drug trafficking organization.

Ahmed Mohammed Shareef, a 23-year-old resident of California, was indicted on charges of first-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of murder, and conspiracy to commit racketeering. He is in custody in California awaiting extradition to Alexandria.

During the investigation into the matter, at least 23 firearms including three assault rifles and multiple high capacity magazines and nearly $275,000 were seized in multiple jurisdictions throughout Virginia, Washington, D.C., Maryland, Washington state, and California.

Officials also found more than 150 pounds of high-grade marijuana, worth an estimated $500,000, cocaine and other controlled substances, electronic money counting machines, digital scales, vacuum sealers, packaging materials, suitcases, and owe sheets, multiple fictitious identification cards and driver’s license and multiple vehicles used in the racketeering activity.

"The collaborative effort between the partner law enforcement agencies shows true professionalism and determination to halt the cycle of violence inherent in complex drug trafficking organizations. The cooperation between agencies exhibited in this case provides a new paradigm for complex, multistate investigations," Attorney for the City of Alexandria Commonwealth's Attorney Bryan Porter said.

The additional sixteen defendants involved have been arrested on charges of conspiracy to commit racketeering. No trial dates have been set in the matter.

