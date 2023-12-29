16-year-old pleads guilty for fatal shooting at Wheaton Metro Station

A 16-year-old pleaded guilty Thursday for the fatal shooting at Wheaton Metro Station in May of this year.

Emmanuel Simmonds, 16, of Gaithersburg pleaded guilty to first-degree murder for the shooting death of 18-year-old Tenneson Vaughn Leslie, Jr. of Greenbelt.

On May 18, two groups of people became involved in a fight on an escalator.

Simmonds pulled out a gun and shot Leslie in the back of the head as he and his friends were running away.

Simmonds will be sentenced in a hearing on June 28, 2024. A co-defendant in the case, who was 14 years old at the time of the murder, is proceeding in the juvenile court system.

"I thank Assistant State’s Attorneys Peter Larson and Cortenous Herbert for their work in this matter. This was a shockingly brazen, callous act by a young offender. The defendant executed a young man on a crowded metro platform, not only claiming one innocent life but placing many other people at risk as there were other citizens, simply using the metro system, that easily could have been struck by a bullet," said State’s Attorney John McCarthy.