16-year-old girl from Takoma Park missing for months

It's been over two months since 16-year-old Jennifer Soto Muralles was reported missing.

Her family and the Montgomery County Police Department are concerned for her safety, and they're asking the public to help find her.

Jennifer's been missing since Thursday, Feb. 2. She was last seen in the 8500 block of Greenwood Avenue – a residential neighborhood in Takoma Park.



Jennifer is described as 5-feet, 4-inches tall and weighs approximately 120 pounds. She has blue hair and brown eyes and has a tattoo of a flower on her hand and another on the inside of her left forearm.

She was last seen wearing a brown t-shirt and sweater, black pants, and black boots.



Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Jennifer is asked to call the police non-emergency number at (301) 279-8000 (24-hour line) or the Special Victims Investigations Division at (240) 773- 5400. Callers may remain anonymous.