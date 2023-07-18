$15,000 worth of stolen property recovered in Fairfax County following Maryland retail arrest

Police arrested three-adults in Fairfax County and recovered $15,000 worth of stolen property following a reported theft at a Saks Fifth Avenue store located in Chevy Chase, Maryland.

Officers received a tip from Sak’s Fifth Ave Regional Loss Prevention team that three-adult suspects left the mall in a gold Chevrolet Impala with Pennsylvania tags. With this information, officers used technology and learned that the vehicle had entered Virginia and was in the immediate vicinity.

According to officers, the vehicle was located and observed by the Tysons Urban Team (TUT) units heading in the direction of Saks Fifth Avenue in McLean.

Once in the store, officials say the suspects selected multiple high-end handbags and other luxury merchandise and headed toward the exit without paying. When approached by the store’s Loss Prevention team, the two suspects ran. TUT units were already in the area and were able to take one suspect into custody.

The other suspect was later found in a nearby dumpster after a brief search of the area. The driver of the vehicle was soon located and taken into custody.

The first suspect has been identified as Ericka Williams, 26, of Philadelphia, and charged with grand larceny, larceny with intent to sell or distribute, conspire to commit larceny, organized retail theft, and obstruction of justice – resisting arrest.

The second suspect has been identified as Amin Shamsid-Deen, 30, of Philadelphia, and charged with grand larceny, larceny with intent to sell or distribute, conspire to commit larceny, organized retail theft, and obstruction of justice – resisting arrest.

The third suspect has been identified as Tunisia Amina Shamsid-Deen, 32, of Philadelphia, and charged with grand larceny (2x), larceny with intent to sell or distribute, conspire to commit larceny, organized retail theft, possession of schedule I/II drug, and disregarding signal by law-enforcement officer to stop – eluding police.

Police say the three-suspects were transported to the Adult Detention Center and are being held without bond.

Featured article



