15-year-old shot, killed in Alexandria; police launch suspicious death investigation

Authorities have launched a suspicious death investigation after a 15-year-old boy was shot and killed over the weekend in Alexandria.

The Alexandria Police Department were called to a residence in the 300 block of South Whiting Street just after 11:45 p.m. Saturday when the teen was found suffering from a gunshot wound.

The boy was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective J. Marable by phone at 703-746-6883, email : Jason.marable@alexandriava.gov, or call the non-emergency number at 703-746-4444.