15-year-old girl missing from Prince George's County; last seen Saturday in Greenbelt

Greenbelt Police are asking for help locating a missing 15-year-old girl.

Officers say Kailyn Brianna Hall-Montague was last seen at her residence in the 7700 block of Hanover Parkway on Saturday, March 7th around 11:30 p.m.

Kailyn Brianna Hall-Montague (Greenbelt Police)

Police describe her as a black female, 5-feet-7-inches tall, 230 pounds, with brown eyes and dark brown hair. There is no clothing description, but police say she may be wearing gray suede slippers.

Investigators say she suffers from anxiety and depression and does not have her medication. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Greenbelt Police Department at 301-474-7200.