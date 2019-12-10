15-year-old girl missing from District; last seen Monday in Southeast

article

Authorities are asking for help in their search for a 15-year-old girl from the District.

Officers say Aaliyah Bunn was last seen during the afternoon of Monday, December 9 in the 700 block of M Street in the Southeast.

Aaliyah is described as a black female with a light brown complexion, 5-feet-4-inches tall, 120 pounds with black hair and black eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text police at 202-727-9099/text 50411.