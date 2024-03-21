15-year-old dead in Columbia house fire

Image 1 of 4 ▼

A 15-year-old girl was killed in a house fire in Columbia, Maryland, Wednesday night.

At 7:30 p.m., Howard County firefighters responded to a townhouse on Shell Flower Lane in Columbia. Crews reported fire visible from the second floor of the home.

One person was reported as trapped inside the burning townhouse.

Firefighters entered the townhouse and found one fatal victim inside – 15-year-old Katie Chase.

They brought the fire under control in about 20 minutes. Two additional patients were taken to a local hospital.

Investigators have determined the cause of the fire was accidental.