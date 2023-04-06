15-year-old boy shot overnight in Howard County, located with multiple gunshot wounds

A 15-year-old boy was shot overnight in Howard County, according to police.

Howard County Police responded to a parking lot in the 10400 block of Hickory Ridge Road around 1:55 a.m. on Thursday morning for a report that a subject had been shot.

Featured article

Police located a 15-year-old male victim with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center and is currently considered stable.

Police do not believe the shooting was random, and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 410-313-STOP or HCPDCrimeTips@howardcountymd.gov.