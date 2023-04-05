14-year-old girl charged with robbery, armed carjacking in Northwest DC

A 14-year-old girl has been arrested in connection to a robbery and armed carjacking in Northwest D.C.

On Saturday, Jan. 7 around 10:40 a.m., the suspects approached a victim in the 700 block of 6th St. NW. One of the suspects took property from the victim, and the suspects fled the scene.

Nearly two months later on Thursday, Feb. 23, the suspects approached a victim in the 1900 block of 3rd St. NW. One of the suspects sprayed the victim with pepper spray and took the victim’s vehicle keys. The suspects fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. The vehicle has been recovered.

Pursuant to a DC Superior Court custody order, a 14-year-old female of Northeast was arrested and charged with robbery and armed carjacking on Monday.

These cases remain under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of these offenses should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the department's text tip line at 50411.