14-year-old crashes mom's car, violates curfew in Prince George's Co.

A 14-year-old stole his mother's car and crashed it Thursday morning, violating the youth curfew in Prince George's County.

According to County Executive Angela Alsobrooks Office, the incident occurred behind a building in Beltsville in the 3600 block of Powder Mill Road.

Officers responded to the area near High Point High School around 1:30 a.m. after receiving a call of a car being driven recklessly and potential drag racing.

Officers stopped the 14-year-old driver — who they said crashed into a curb — near the scene.

Alsobrooks' Office said the teen was charged with driving without a license and released to his mother. A first-offense curfew violation was also issued.

Kids 16 and younger in the county are required to be home from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Thursday and from 11:59 p.m. to 5 a.m. Friday and Saturday.

The curfew was initiated in September after Alsobrooks said at a news conference that "August was the single deadliest month in Prince George’s County history."

The county's Hope in Action team is slated to follow up with the family of the 14-year-old to provide any support that is needed.